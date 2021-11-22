Donna Stroop, 76, of New Market, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Nov. 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Brighter Days Bible Church in Mount Jackson. Pastor Larry Rinard will officiate. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Ms. Stroop was born May 12, 1945 in New Market, daughter of the late Cecil Stroop and Lucille Irene Virginia Bynaker Stroop Wine. She retired after 25 years from the Etna Station in Woodstock and was an active member of Brighter Days Bible Church and the New Market Eagles. She is survived by four children, Amanda Holsberry and husband Robert of Mill Creek, W.Va., Wayne Silvious, Jr. and wife Carmen of Woodstock, Karen Runion and husband Wesley of Mt. Jackson and Deitra Turner of Mount Jackson; nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren and best friend Larry White. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brittany Sine and siblings, Jerry, Betty June, Sharon and Carroll.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valley Funeral Service, RE Donna Stroop Burial Fund, 14116 S. Middle Rd., Edinburg, VA 22824. Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
