Donnie Floyd Shull
Donnie Floyd Shull, 86, of Mount Solon, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home. Donnie was born May 12, 1934, a son of the late Lilly (Simmons) and Rufus Shull.
He was a member of Emmanuel Church of the Brethren in Mount Solon and loved baseball, hunting and fishing.
He was united in marriage to Elsie M. (Wilfong) Shull, who survives.
Donnie is also survived by a daughter, Donna Strother (Franklin) of Mount Solon; stepdaughters, Brenda Holland of Green Springs, W.Va., Patricia Carper (Jay) of Linville, and Gaitha Smith of Harrisonburg; stepsons, William Todd (Chris) of Mount Solon, Robert Todd (Doris) of Bridgewater and Randall Casidy (Robin) of Stuarts Draft; grandchildren, Melissa Turner (Brian), Misti Strother, and Clint Shull (Bobbie); seven great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces and a nephew.
He is also preceded in death by siblings, Veta Lee Kincaid, Betty Carter and R.C. Shull.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, to pay their respects and sign a guest register.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Emmanuel Church Cemetery in Mount Solon.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
