Donnie Fulks
Donnie Fulks, 76, of Mount Sidney, Va., passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center after a lengthy illness. A many of MANY words, he will be missed by all, as he takes the oxygen tube out of his nose and takes a long deep breath.
Donnie was born May 17, 1946, in Norton, Va., the son of his beloved parents, Isaac P. (Ike) Fulks and Cassie C. Fulks. Family members who preceded him in death, along with his parents, include a brother, Drexel Fulks, and a sister, Almeda Baker. Donnie was also predeceased by the mother of his children, Gloria Combs.
Donnie was generous to a fault,… if it meant for him to provide for a need, … it made his day better.
Donnie is survived by his wife of 44 years, Elizabeth Wylie Fulks, of their Mount Sidney home and his children, Angela Fulks Sipe (husband, Steve) of Weyers Cave, Va. and Tony Fulks of Weyers Cave, Va. Also surviving to carry on his legacy are his cherished grandchildren, Blake Sipe of Weyers Cave, Shane Sipe of Weyers Cave, Noah Fulks (wife, Haley) of Verona, and Cassie Fulks of Harrisonburg. Surviving siblings include brothers, Randall Fultz (wife, Nancy) of Smithfield, Va., Kelly Fultz (wife, Barbara) of Mooresville, N.C., and (twin brother) Ronnie Fulks (wife, Linda) of Norton, Va. His surviving sisters, Jean Hanson of Kingsport, Tenn. and Glenda Cassell (husband, Jerl) of Wise, Va. Donnie also leaves behind his loving Verona Moose Family, all of whom he loved as his own.
After relocating to Augusta County in 1987, Donnie enjoyed a career in automobile sales and ultimately retired from Sears Corp. Donnie was a loyal member of the Verona Moose, as well as a past Governor. Lastly, Donnie was a Master Mason, with membership being held at Suthers Lodge 259 AF&AM in Norton, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donnie’s honor to Hope Distributed in Harrisonburg, Va.
A visitation will be held at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene.
Burial will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.