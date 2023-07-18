Donnie Lee Bruce Sr.
A memorial gathering for Donnie Lee Bruce Sr., 72, of Elkton, will be Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Riverside Park in Elkton. The service will begin at 4 p.m.; attendees are encouraged to bring a photo or name of a loved one to also be remembered. Directions to the gathering may be found by visiting kygers.com/obituary/donnie-bruce.
