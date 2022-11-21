Donnie Randolph Hensley, 89, of Elkton, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Hensley was born April 16, 1933, in the Mt. Pleasant area of Elkton, Va. and was the son of the late Sibert and Sallie Dean Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Berniece Biller Hensley; twin brother, Ronnie; brothers, Osba, Hobert, and Hurshel and sisters, Lucille Dean, Ima Breeden, and Ola Lam.
Donnie served our country in the U.S. Navy and retired from Westinghouse Electric Company in 1984. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles No. 4150, Rion-Bowman VFW Post 632 and the American Legion Post 188, all in Harrisonburg.
He is survived by a son, Robert Randolph “Bob” Hensley and wife, Karen; two daughters, Donna Yager and husband, Robert, and Denise Newlon and husband, Doug Appel; a stepdaughter, Marie “Snookie” Marston and husband, Al; a brother, Terry Hensley; a sister, Leona Lam; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Yager, Christopher Smouse, Matthew Hensley, Nicholas Hensley, Hunter Hensley, Riley Hensley, Alexis Newlon and Ashley Newlon; two great-grandchildren, Scotlynn Hensley and Ella Hensley and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Chaplain Jeff Carr officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.