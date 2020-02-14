Donnie Ray Bynaker
Donnie Ray Bynaker, 61, of Mount Jackson, passed away Wednesday morning, Feb. 12, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
He was born April 18, 1958, at the former Henkel Maternity Hospital in New Market, and was a son of the late Raymond and Opal Coffman Bynaker.
Donnie was the owner/operator of Mountain View Guttering in New Market. He was a well-known resident of the area and was a member and former trustee of the New Market Fraternal Order of Eagles and a member of the Mount Jackson Moose Lodge. He was also an avid hunter and golfer.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbi Himelright Bynaker; two sons, Brian Bynaker and his wife, Naleena, and Dustin Bynaker and his wife, Julie; a daughter, Amanda Bailey and her husband, Josh; two stepchildren, Amber Himelright and Amanda Himelright; four brothers, Roger Bynaker, Bruce Bynaker, Carroll Bynaker and Tim Bynaker; three grandchildren, Jizella Bynaker, Jocelyn Bynaker and Hadley Bailey and a fourth grandchild due later this year, and five step-grandchildren, Savannah Himelright, Caden Hosaflook, Teagen Beaune, Trinity Beaune and Xavier Beaune.
Pastor Glen Turner will conduct a funeral service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Wood’s Chapel Independent Bible Church, 58 Splinter Lane, New Market. The interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the church.
Following the service, everyone is invited to the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 125 White Mill Road, New Market for a time of sharing and refreshments.
Services performed under the direction of Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
