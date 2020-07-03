Donnie Ray Crider, 67, of Timberville, Va., died June 29, 2020, at Augusta Medical Center. He was born June 18, 1953, at the Green Valley Clinic in Bergton, and was a son of the late Stanley Hoy Crider and Edith Ketterman Crider.
He was a wonderful husband and will greatly be missed. Donnie worked for numerous years at Valley Proteins. He attended Woods Chapel in New Market. He loved the Miami Dolphins, hunting, fishing, NASCAR, flea markets, yard sales, and rides on the Skyline Drive. He never met a stranger and would help anyone any way he could.
On June 16, 1990, he married the former Susan Mary Perez, who survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Terry Crider and wife, Wendy, of Stanley, Shawn Crider of Timberville and Rudy Hohenstein of Harrisonburg; one daughter, Dawn Hohenstein and fiancé, Jason Lawrence, of Grottoes; two sisters, Joyce Miller of New Market and Janice Peacemaker of Strasburg; 10 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and all of his friends at Godfather’s Pizza in Timberville.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Covie Crider; sister, Betty Crider; and twin sister, Bonnie Shoemaker.
The body was cremated. A service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or American Diabetic Association, 4335 Cox Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.