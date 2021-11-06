Donnie Shelton Huffman, 85, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born in Rockingham County on July 30, 1936, and was a son of the late Roy Wilbur and Tillie Arbana (Long) Huffman.
Donnie retired from the maintenance department of Harrisonburg City Schools on June 30, 2021 after 37 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and greatly loved to go with his brothers, especially to Montana. Donnie never met a stranger and was a jack of all trades.
On May 5, 1964, he was united in marriage to Genevieve (Wanger) Huffman, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Donnie is also survived by his daughter, Jeanette Huffman Jenkins and husband, Brian, of Broadway; grandson, Nathan Batton and wife LeAnn, of Staunton; granddaughters, Emily Grace Jenkins, and Hailey Jenkins; grandpup Jax; brothers, Kenneth A. Huffman and wife, Dot, of Briery Branch, Carnell Huffman and companion Sandra Heatwole, of Briery Branch, and Samuel Carson Huffman and wife, Shirley, of Briery Branch; special friends, Jason Jenkins, Jeff, Angela, Abby and Bryce Phillips, Amanda Kline, Delbert, Lorenna and Greg Hoover, and the Harrisonburg City Schools Maintenance Dept.
He was preceded in death by brother, James Clyde Huffman.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Kathy Puffenbarger officiating.
Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the guest book on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, with the family present from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to one of the following, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Sentara RMH Hanh Cancer Center, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
