Dora Elizabeth Adams, 96, of Rockingham, passed away Sept. 21, 2021, at her home.
Dora was born Sept. 9, 1925, in Crawfordsville, Ind. She was united in marriage to Glenn Gentry Sr., who preceded her in death. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Glenn Max Gentry Jr., and her grandson, Bradley Scott Gentry.
Dora’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave her much joy and she cherished them. She enjoyed working in her flower beds, and the companionship of her pets, especially Stan, the dog. Her faith in God was steadfast and she was a member of Peoples Baptist Church in Penn Laird, Va.
Survivors include granddaughter, Tami Brubaker of Lafayette, Ind.; stepgranddaughter, Laura Parrish and husband, Blanton, of Harrisonburg; stepgrandson, Barry Davis of Broadway; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Josh Gentry, Ashleigh and Tyler Brubaker, Samantha and Blake Parrish and Sophie Davis.
At the request of the deceased, the body was cremated and a private service will be held for family members only. There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Peoples Baptist Church, 3523 Spotswood Trail, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
