Doreen D. DeVore (74) passed away peacefully at her home on April 18, 2022, following a 4 month battle with the injuries she received in an automobile accident on Dec. 28, 2021, near Jackson, Tenn.
Doreen was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on June 9, 1947, the daughter of Donald and Arlene (Bloch) Askam. She graduated from West Liberty (Iowa) High School and Muscatine Community College. Following an internship at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, she graduated from the University of Iowa with a BS in Medical Technology. She worked at the National Animal Disease Lab, the University of Iowa Hospitals, and the Iowa State University Student Health Service before moving to Virginia in 1977.
Doreen turned her talents to being a wife and mother and did extensive volunteer work in Virginia. She was a chaplain for Industrial and Commercial Ministries, became active in prison ministry with Kingsway Prison Ministry and Kairos, and served as a volunteer administrative assistant for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Science Fair for over 30 years.
Doreen was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church where she served on many committees with the last being the outreach committee where she led the Bread and Blessing Program that provided a meal and devotion to all who came. She was devoted to United Methodist Women and led many programs at Asbury and in the district. Doreen loved to sing and sang with the Matin and Chancel choirs at Asbury and with the Shenandoah Valley Choral Society.
She married her husband, Tom, who survives, on June 14, 1969. Also surviving are her daughter, Donna and husband, Michael Metler, of Bartlet, Tenn.; son, Zachary and wife, JoBeth DeVore, of Richmond, Va.; granddaughter, Allison Metler; sister, Annette Maas of Dallas, Texas; sister-in-law, Judy Askam of Rock Island, Ill., and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dennis Askam; her grandson, Brian Metler; and several loved aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church on Friday, April 29, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Kingsway Prison Ministry or to the outreach ministry at Asbury United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.