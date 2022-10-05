Doris Ann Carpenter, 81, of Crimora, Va., passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Jan. 11, 1941, and was a daughter of Chester F. Craun and Catherine Diehl Craun.
She was united in marriage on June 29, 1991, to Charles Carpenter, who survives.
Doris had worked as a homemaker. Doris was a 1958 graduate of Middle River H.S. All through her life she loved to support scouting and spent many years helping to mold the young children and she loved to watch them grow into adults. She loved to travel. Some of her fondest memories were of traveling the country and seeing God's splendor first hand. She enjoyed hosting family and friends whenever she could. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grand kids. She always put others first, never complained, and would be the first one to remind us that to God goes the glory and praise.
In addition to her husband, Doris is survived by three children, Teresa (Harry "Butch") Kious of Crimora, Darrell F. (Cindy) Hareford of Loganville, Ga., and Charles Hareford; her brother, Larry F. (Joyce) Craun of Mount Solon; and her sister, Betty Lou (Edgar "E.O" Woodson of Greenwood. Six grandchildren, Cristina Hareford, Micheal Towler, April Towler, Crystal Hareford, Ashley Hareford and Cheyenne Hareford; five great-grandchildren; a passel of stepchildren and step-grand and great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Diehl Craun, and father, Chester F. Craun.
The family will receive friends Oct. 7 from 6-8 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Oct. 8. All services will be held at Crimora United Methodist Church at 1691 New Hope-Crimora Road, Crimora, VA 24431.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the BSA Troop No. 81, Kevin Jones, c/o Troop 81, 1788 Rockfish Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980 and/or Crimora United Methodist Church, 1691 New Hope-Crimora Road, Crimora, VA 24431.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes, Va.
