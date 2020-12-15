Doris Ann Swanson
Doris Ann Swanson, 92, of New Market, died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Shenandoah Place in New Market.
She was born on July 4, 1928, in Wilmington, N.C., and was a daughter of the late William Earl Covil and Lottie Whitney Covil.
Mrs. Swanson was a member of the New Market Seventh-day Adventist Church.
On March 28, 1948, she married Gerald Leroy Swanson, who died on Feb. 20, 1992.
She is survived by a daughter, Clarice Rickard of Stanley; a son, Duane E. Swanson of Timberville; three sisters, Hilda Edens, Faye Pierce and Norma Moore, all of North Carolina; nine grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, John Covil, and a sister, Wilma Auber.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Stanley Advent Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Market SDA Church or to the New Market SDA Elementary School.
