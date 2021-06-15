Doris Arlene Miller Rosenberger, 92, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Mrs. Rosenberger was born on Dec. 31, 1928, in Hagerstown, Md. and was a daughter of the late John and Ida Martin Risser. She was a member of Park View Mennonite Church and attended Eastern Mennonite School.
On Sept. 3, 1949, she married Charles E. Miller, who preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 1971.
On Aug. 4, 1979, she married Earl Rosenberger and moved to Telford, Pa., where she took over her mother’s cottage industry of wool rug braiding. In over 35 years of rug braiding, she braided well over 100 rugs, with many of them being room size. She also instructed others and donated rugs for Mennonite Relief Sales. She excelled at artistic and culinary endeavors. Her talent for hospitality served both her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Earl Rosenberger, are her children, Karen Mast and husband, Vernon, of Broadway, Kathy Weaver and husband, Ken, of Harrisonburg, and Kristin Boren of Hillsboro, N.M.; step-children, Wayne Rosenberger and wife, Joan, of Stephens City, Eileen Dalzell and husband, Robert, of Bethesda, Md., Joel Rosenberger and wife, Shirley, of Wooster, Ohio, and Amy Rosenberger and husband, Michael Zungolo, of Philadelphia, Pa.; brother, Donald Risser and wife, June, of Hagerstown, Md.; brother-in-law, Glenn Baer, of Lititz, Pa.; 12 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her first husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Swartzentruber and Lucille Baer.
There will be a private burial.
A memorial service will held at Park View Mennonite Church at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.