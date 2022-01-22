Doris Dovel Roadcap, 85, of Weyers Cave, passed away on January 20, 2022.
She was born on December 27, 1936 and was the daughter of the late James T. and Pauline Redifer Dovel.
Doris lived the majority of her life in Augusta County. She graduated from Middle River High School and was employed with Rocco Turkeys in Dayton before retiring in 1999. She was a member of Weyers Cave United Methodist Church and Shenandoah Valley #76 Order of the Eastern Star.
On January 7, 1954, she married John Calvin Roadcap, Jr., who preceded her in death on June 29, 2010.
She is survived by her children, Tommy Roadcap and wife, Sharon, of Greenville, Daniel Roadcap and companion, Sally Farabaugh, of Mt. Sidney, Bobbie Glover and husband, Fred, of Harrisonburg, Cindy Woolf and Ronald Roadcap both of Weyers Cave; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a brother, James E. Dovel and wife, Betty, of Weyers Cave; and her cat, Friendly.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Funkhouser.
The family will receive friends 6-8 pm, Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
Honoring her wishes she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held 11 am, Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the funeral home with Rev. Amy Pannell officiating. Burial will be in the Weyers Cave Community Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Weyers Cave United Methodist Church, 228 Houff Rd., Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Condolences and memories can be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
