Doris Elaine Clegg, 91, of Broadway, died Jan. 3, 2020, at Timberview Crossings in Timberville. She was born Aug. 5, 1928, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Howard F. and Helen Dean Armentrout.
Mrs. Clegg graduated from Broadway High School and attended Madison College. She worked for WSVA Radio Station and Lincoln Miller Auto Sales before becoming a homemaker. She was a member of Mount Tabor United Methodist Church near Harrisonburg, where she served on the board of trustees for many years and also sang in the choir.
On Aug. 12, 1951, she married William G. Clegg, who preceded her in death Jan. 3, 2005.
Surviving are a son, Ron Clegg and wife, Sherry, of Lacey Spring; granddaughters, Jessica Clegg Wooten and husband, Christian, of Chester, Md., and Jennifer Clegg of Harrisonburg; great-grandchildren, Kateri Lilly Wooten and Eliana Christopher Wooten; and special family friend, Diana Stultz of Broadway.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Clegg.
Pastor Kevin McMullen will conduct a memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church. Burial will be private.
Friends may call at Grandle Funeral Home at anytime.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.