Doris Elizabeth Rankin
Doris Elizabeth Rankin, 73, of Grottoes, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at her home.
She was born Dec. 14, 1949, in Glendale, Ark., and was a daughter of the late Selby Thomas and Lelah (Wattier) Thomas.
Doris had worked as a Retail Manager at Walmart.
Doris was united in marriage to Clyde Thomas Rankin Jr. on Feb. 18, 1971, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Doris is survived by a daughter, Kristina Thompson and husband, Shawn, of Grottoes; brother, Mickey Thomas and wife, Sue, of Chico, Calif.; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Curry of Harrisonburg and Thomas Curry of Grottoes and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Jeremy Rankin and siblings, William Thomas Sr., Cynthia Thomas, and Shirley Thomas.
The family will receive friends and family between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
