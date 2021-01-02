Doris Ellen Pence, 78, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. Mrs. Pence was born in Rockingham County, Va. on June 19, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Jennings and Ruth Shifflett Morris.
Mrs. Pence was a dedicated member of Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton. She was employed with Blue Bell in Elkton and retired as supervisor from Wrangler in Luray. Mrs. Pence enjoyed preparing dinners every Sunday at their home. In her spare time, she participated in a bowling league, and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved traveling with her family to various destinations. She adored her grandchildren and was a faithful supporter of their athletic activities, especially East Rockingham High School athletics.
On August 22, 1959, she married Theodore Oliver Pence, who survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Debra Breeden and husband, Brian, Lisa Jenkins and husband, Kip, and Stephanie Dofflemyer and husband, Greg, all of Elkton; one sister, Carolyn Shifflett of Elkton; nine grandchildren, Kristin Turner and fiancé, Chip Heiston, Nathan Turner and wife, Heather, Chandler Breeden, Alyssa Breeden, Olivia Dofflemyer, Logan Dofflemyer, Kaitlyn Plageman and husband, Tyler, Brycie Dofflemyer, and Natalie Jenkins; six great-grandchildren, Maya, Quorra, Ethan, Jenna, Mia, and Abigail, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jennings “Eddie” Morris and two grandsons, Tyler and Andrew Jenkins.
A funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton, with the Rev. Kyle Bomar, Pastor Carter Dean and Pastor David Burrell officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the church. Friends are welcome to visit at the Pence home at any time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the East Rockingham High School Athletic Department, 250 Eagle Rock Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
