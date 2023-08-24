Doris Gammon Field, 93, passed away on Aug. 21, 2023, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va., where she had lived since April 1999. Born on March 22, 1930, in Richmond, Va., Mrs. Field was the daughter of the late F. Wilmer and Virginia W. Gammon.
Mrs. Field was a graduate of Averett College in Danville, Va. as well as the Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond, Va. She married Rev. Robert F. Field in May 1953 and served alongside her husband in various capacities in congregations in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., Roanoke, Va., Bedford, Va., Petersburg, W.Va., Pinehurst, N.C., and Mount Solon, Va. In addition, she taught public school for 23 years, finishing her career as a high school teacher at Turner Ashby High School in Rockingham County. In 1990, the couple retired to Massanetta Springs and later moved to the Sunnyside Retirement Community, where they enjoyed reconnecting with many pastors and friends from their seminary and ministry days.
Mrs. Field will long be remembered for her vivacious spirit and her undaunting commitment to educating others on the correct usage of the English language. She loved a proper turn of a phrase as well as a witty story or joke. As a committed follower of Jesus Christ, she enjoyed using her gifts to serve the church community and to foster close knit relationships.
She is survived by her son, Robert F. Field Jr. (Kelly); son-in-law, Larry Shobe; daughters, Anne Suther (Tommy) and Ellen Mitchell (Brent); 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Field Shobe (July 20, 2022) and by her husband, Bob Field (Aug. 11, 2022).
A memorial service will be held in Meredith Chapel at Sunnyside Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Va. at a later date.
A private interment will be held at the Massanetta Springs Lucy Steele Columbarium.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, 600 University Blvd., Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
