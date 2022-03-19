Doris Hartman Emswiler, 94, of Timberville, died March 17, 2022 at her daughter’s residence in Timberville.
She was born August 18, 1927 in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Charles Baxter and Ava Shoemaker Hartman.
Doris retired from the Records Office at JMU and had also served as a bookkeeper at Broadway Drug Store and Branner Printing. She also helped raise chickens for Holly Farms and worked for Howard Zigler at the ration board in Timberville during WWII. She helped at the election board. She was a member of Sunset Drive U.M.C. in Broadway, having served as past church historian and treasurer. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the love of her life.
On February 15, 1948 she married Meredith Warren Emswiler, who preceded her in death on August 27, 1973.
Surviving are a son; M.W. “Butch” Emswiler, of Broadway, a daughter; Sandra Gay, of Timberville, three grandchildren; Heather Wilt and husband Keith, of Bergton, Dawn Hensley and husband Chad, of Broadway, D.W. Gay and wife Brittany, of Timberville, six great grandchildren; Austin Wilt, Bransen Hensley, Jacie Hensley, Ava, Layla, and Brynna Gay, and a sister; Nancy Dove of Rockingham.
She was preceded in death by one sister; Janice “Satchel” Hoover; two brothers; Glen “Jack” Hartman, Tom Hartman, and a son-in-law; Bobby Gay.
Pastor’s Larry Aikens and Roger Dove will conduct a funeral service Monday 11 AM at Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial will follow at Trissels Mennonite Cemetery near Broadway.
Friends may visit the funeral home Sunday from 9 AM- 7 PM to pay their respects and sign a guestbook.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
