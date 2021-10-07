Mrs. Doris Hicks Aleknas, age 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Section, Ala., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Doris was born to Dalla Cleve and Trecia Dezarn Hicks on May 27, 1943, in Kentucky. Doris married the love of her life, John Dale Aleknas, on Feb. 2, 1962.
Doris leaves behind her two loving children, Jamie Aleknas Burns (Sean) and John Mark Aleknas (Denise); her cherished grandchildren, Dylan Sean Burns (Madison) and Alyssa Breanne Aleknas (Jacob); one great-grandchild on the way; two brothers, Clay Hicks (Nancy) and Dallas Hicks (Debbie); a special cousin, Roberta Carlton; and nieces and nephews, Bob Pierce, Mike Pierce, Linda Kontoulis, Nancy Kaliszewski, John Morgan, Sherry Edwards, and Tony Hicks. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John Dale Aleknas; a brother, Thurman Hicks; parents, Dallas and Trecia Hicks; and a nephew, Mark Morgan.
Doris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. But above all, she was a devout Christian lady. She was a beloved member of the Scottsboro Community Church of God.
Doris will be laid to rest beside her husband at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, Va., at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
