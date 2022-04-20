Doris Hope Burner, 72, of McGaheysville, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center following a brief stay.
She was born in Staunton on Aug. 29, 1949, and was a daughter of the late Edward and Dimple (Sutton) Moyer.
Hope was a hard worker inside and outside of the home. She was known as a great softball player and played many years with her sisters in local leagues. She was famous for her homemade rolls and applesauce cakes.
Hope spoiled her many pets over her lifetime. There wasn't an animal around that she couldn't charm with her love and laughter.
She was united in marriage on Nov. 12, 1967, to Dwight Longley Burner.
She was the youngest daughter of a large family of 16 children. She leaves behind a loving husband and extended family members that will miss her.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
