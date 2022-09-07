Doris J. Acton

Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 74F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.