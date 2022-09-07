Doris J. Acton
Doris June Acton, 97, of Harrisonburg, Va., and formerly of Elkton, Va., passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
She was born in Alexandria, Va., on June 5, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Bernard Richard Acton and the late Emma Virginia Goodrich Mangenello.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two siblings, Raymond Lewis Acton and Elva Louise Acton.
She is survived by her son, Howard (Sandy) Mullins III and wife, Elizabeth (Missy) of Heathsville, Va.; grandchildren, Jennifer Cleveland and husband, David, of Fayetteville, N.C., and Howard (Chip) Mullins IV and wife, Sarah, of Holly Springs, N.C.; three great-grandchildren, Joshua, Oliva and Lucas; and numerous nieces, nephews.
She worked at Alexandria Hospital as a medical records clerk until retirement. She then moved to Elkton, Va., to help care for her grandchildren. She loved to cook, read her Bible and attend church when she was able.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
