Doris J. Combs
Doris Jean Lam Combs, 89, a resident of Woodstock, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Brookdale of Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Combs was born Oct. 14, 1932, to the late Benjamin Harrison Lam and Vera Ritchie Lam of the Cherry Grove Section of Rockingham, Va.
On May 18, 1956, she married Harry Harrison Combs, who preceded her in death Sept. 3, 2009.
She graduated from Linville-Edom High School and Bridgewater College. She began her career as a Home Economics educator, first at Woodstock High School, and spent the rest of her career until her retirement in 1988, at Central High School. At Central she served as an advisor to the student organization of Future Homemakers of America and the adult organization Young Homemakers of Virginia.
She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Woodstock, Va.
She was a member of the Shenandoah Retired Teachers Association, the local chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa (Alpha Omicron) and The Bonnie Gochenour Book Club.
Mrs. Combs is survived by a niece, Donna Echard Nesselrodt and husband, Randy; a great-nephew, Chad B. Nesselrodt and wife, Brandy; a great-great niece, Cameron Nesselrodt; a first cousin, Phyllis Showalter See; and a special friend, Marty Helsley and wife, Debbie. She is also survived by a number of Combs’ special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Her family wishes to thank and bless her special caregivers, Stephanie Beaune, Sharon Martin, Mary Plaugher, and Nancy Carbaugh, Brookdale staff, and Legacy Hospice.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Combs was preceded in death by her brother and sisters, Howard O. Lam and wife, Effie, Lorraine Lam Miller and husband, Bill, and Catherine Lam Echard and husband, Statten.
Those wishing may sign the register book Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel or on Friday, April 1, from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Woodstock, Va. The family will not be present and the casket will remain closed.
Burial will be held privately at Sunset View Memorial Gardens.
A memorial service will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Woodstock, Va. with The Rev. Nate Robinson and The Rev. Katie Gosswein officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harry and Doris Combs Scholarship that is presented to a Central High rising University of Virginia student through the Shenandoah Community Foundation, P.O. Box 31, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
