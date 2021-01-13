Doris J. Eye
Doris Jean Eye, 66, a resident of Clover Hill, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Eye was born March 3, 1954, in Staunton, Va., and was a daughter of Virginia Catherine Cobb Simmons of McGaheysville and the late Richard Lee Simmons.
She was a 1973 graduate of Montevideo High School. She was employed by Metro Pants, Gensco, and retired from LSC Communications. She and her husband shared a love for Harley Davidson Motorcycles and rode together back and forth to Myrtle Beach 18 times. She owned her own Harley and belonged to the Harley Davidson Owners Group and the Steel Crazy Street Rod club. She was known for being a hard worker who enjoyed cooking and sewing. She had recently been sewing masks for others during the COVID-19 pandemic. She loved her children and family dearly. She was a member of Victory Fellowship Church.
On Aug. 17, 1974, she married Everette Wayne Eye, who survives.
Also surviving are two children, Melanie Renee Eye of Mount Clinton and Justin Wayne Eye and wife, Lindsey, of Hinton; siblings, William Simmons and companion, Heidi, of Broadway, Glen Simmons and wife, Wanda, of Elkton, Vivian K. Hensley and husband, Garland, of McGaheysville, Sandra Roudabush of Elkton and Sandy Sutton Simmons of McGaheysville; grandchildren, Chloe Paige Eye, Julia Frances Eye, Myla Renee Eye and Jared Wayne Eye; in-laws, Philip Keith Eye and wife, Sharon of Weyers Cave, Dana Eye of Mount Jackson, James Eye of Rockingham and C.J. Mongold of Charlottesville; her beloved dog, “Radar” and numerous nieces and nephews.
Wendell “Sonny” Henkel and Pastor Tim McAvoy will conduct a graveside service Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Clover Hill Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so Thursday, Jan. 14, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill Fire and Rescue, 2100 Clover Hill Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.