Doris Jean Henry, 75, of Luray, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
She was born Oct. 19, 1946, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Ernest Lee Good Sr. and Nola Hazel Lucas Good.
Doris worked at Wrangler for years and in the kitchen at Page Memorial Hospital for 20 years. Upon retirement, she joined the cafeteria staff at Stanley Elementary School. She was a member of the Battle Creek Pentecostal Church.
She is survived by a son, Jeffrey Housden and wife, Cindy, of Stanley; five brothers, John, Walter and Tommy Good, all of Luray, Jerry Good of Shenandoah and David Good of Stanley; two sisters, Helen Alger of Luray and Wilma Knight of Stanley; and two grandsons, Dale Housden of Stanley and Nicholas Housden of Shenandoah. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Roy and Ernest “June Bug” Good Jr.; and two sisters, Vada Cubbage and Mary Cubbage.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Antioch Independent Bible Church by Pastor Johnny Clements.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department, Stanley, VA 22851.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.