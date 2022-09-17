Doris J. Kinney
Doris Jean Propst Kinney, longtime resident of Sarasota, FL, passed away on September 1, 2022 at the home of her sister in Verona, Virginia. She was 89 years old. Doris was born in Dayton, Virginia on July 21, 1933 to Olen Loy and Annie Mary (Shank) Propst, the third of five daughters. She grew up in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley among a large extended family in the Mennonite community. She graduated high school from Eastern Mennonite College in 1952 where she enjoyed playing basketball.
Upon graduation, Doris began working for the Harrisonburg Telephone Company as a switchboard operator. At that time, all phone calls required the assistance of an operator to manually connect cables to jacks. Operators also handled calls for emergency fire, police and medical assistance. She continued to work with municipal telephone companies in various roles as the industry automated and the national 9-1-1 emergency service was implemented. She ended her career with GTE as a dispatcher for installation and repairs.
Doris married Denver DeHaven in 1953 and they had four children. She moved to Sarasota in 1957, and over time, Florida became her home. She was a member of the Tuttle Avenue Mennonite Church, and Faith Lutheran Church. Doris loved cooking and baking for family, friends and co-workers. Her specialties were strawberry jam, buckeyes, and the world’s best apple pie. Doris had a green thumb and spent a part of most days in her yard. She nurtured an impressive poinsettia hedge and schefflera tree; her staghorn ferns were enormous.
In retirement, Doris walked over the John Ringling Causeway Bridge almost daily. She enjoyed traveling, often to the homes of family. A jigsaw puzzle was always under construction in her house and she continued her ‘yardwork’. Her eyes lit up when children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren visited.
Doris was preceded in death by her infant sister Frances; her parents, sisters, Eula Wampler and Hannah Crowe; and her second husband, William Kinney.
She is survived by her sister Irene Sutton; sons Robert (Gloria) DeHaven of Sarasota and Carl DeHaven of Thaxton, Virginia; daughters, Kathy (David) Carlson of Boise, Idaho and Joyce (Tom) Ball, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; ten grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Donations in Doris’ name may be made to, Tidewell Foundation (Hospice) at tidewellfoundation.org or mailed to Tidewell Foundation, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Private services are planned.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg handled local arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
