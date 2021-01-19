Doris J. Stimpson
Doris Jean Rowe Stimpson, 89, a resident of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Jan. 13, 2021, after a short illness.
She was born Sept. 15, 1931, in Wharton, N.J. On Feb. 7, 1960, she wed Roger W. Stimpson of Denville, N.J., where they resided until relocating to Harrisonburg in 1989. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and a member of Asbury UMC, Harrisonburg. She enjoyed singing with the Valley Greeters Chorale, traveling, and Cornish heritage activities.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 15, 2003, and is survived by a daughter, JoAnne Nickerson, Rockville, Md.; a son, Warren D. Stimpson, Broadway, Va.; a granddaughter, Lauren Kaye Nickerson, Tampa, Fla.; and a stepson, Larry R. Stimpson, Blairstown, N.J.
A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation (Los Angeles, CA) or the National Military Family Association (Alexandria, VA).
Lindsey Funeral Homes and Crematory in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Friends may leave condolences for the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
