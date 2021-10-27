Doris Jean (Campbell) Washington, 82, of Mount Crawford, passed away at Augusta Health on Oct. 24, 2021.
She was born Oct. 2, 1939, to Lurty, Sr. and Ruby Campbell.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Samuel Paul Washington in 1979, and by siblings, Geneva Lambert, Donnie “Bunk” Campbell, Everett “Jim” Campbell and Beatrice Heerman.
She is survived by two siblings, Lurty Campbell Jr. and Alfred “Ray” Campbell. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey “Bo” Washington (Gina). She has two daughters, Mary Beth Bowman (Bruce) and Amy Diane Willis (Brian). Doris was known as Maw Maw to her grandchildren, Drew Nicole Vandevander (Ricky), Logan Bowman, Colby Bennett (Chianne), Christopher Willis, Sierra Willis, Nathan Dean (Rachel), Trisha Ramsey and Jacob Washington. She also has four great-grandchildren, Regan, Reed, and Sawyer Vandevander and Holden Bennett. She was also known to many nieces and nephews as Aunt Skeet or Aunt Dorisa.
Doris was a lifetime member of Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren. She graduated from Montevideo High School. Doris worked many years as a seamstress for Sancar in Harrisonburg, Pilgrim’s Pride, and then retired from Kmart.
Prior to her diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, Doris loved reading a good book, spending time with family, and taking long rides with her sister, Beatrice, when she was living. Doris made the best lasagna around and family could experience this every Friday night. Doris would make lasagna one Friday, ham and brown beans another, and her wonderful hamburger gravy the next. All Friday meals included chocolate pudding! Doris always enjoyed spoiling her daughters by making them their favorite cakes at Christmas and for their birthdays, a raisin cake for Mary Beth and red velvet for Amy.
Doris loved her children and grandchildren deeply. She raised her three kids on her own, with help from her family after Sam’s death, by working many hours and sometimes two jobs.
Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. A graveside Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Eric Campbell and Pastor Dan King officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren, 2788 Taylor Spring Lane, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
