Doris Janette Myers Coffman, of Rockingham, left her earthly body on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She had resided at White Birch for the past five years. She was born near Pleasant Valley on June 25, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Ralph M. and Beulah Landis Myers.
Doris was baptized on Sept. 2, 1940, at the Dayton Church of the Brethren, and she had been a member at Dayton since. She had served in various capacities including Church Board, Pastoral Board, Deacon, Librarian, adult and children’s Sunday School teacher, Women’s Circle, and was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class. She was involved in the Extension Homemakers Club and attended Bible Study Fellowship for several years.
She married Richard H. (Dick) Coffman on June 24, 1950, in the Dayton Church of the Brethren. Dick passed away on Feb. 25, 2016. They built their house along John Wayland Highway and lived there for almost 66 years. Doris took great pride in her vegetable garden and flower rock gardens.
Doris graduated from Dayton High School in 1947 and attended Shenandoah College (Dayton) where she received a Commercial Certificate. She was employed at the Rockingham National Bank as bookkeeper on the R-Z ledger until her son was born. She then became a stay-at-home mom and "secretary" for Coffman Farrier Service.
She is survived by son, George W. Coffman (Sally) of Rockingham, and daughters, Alice C. Martens (Peter) and Elaine C. Dellinger (Carroll), both of Dayton; grandson, Aaron Martens (Elizabeth); and great-grandsons, Charles and Jacob Martens; four step-grandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and five stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and brother Richard W. Myers (Leona) of Rockingham. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Kathleen Coffman, of Harrisonburg.
She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Carr Coffman, and sister-in-law, Doris "Becky" Baxter.
There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home, but friends may sign the guestbook at any time. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Dayton Church of the Brethren with The Rev. Kevin Daggett and The Rev. Howard Miller officiating. Visitation with the family will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Dayton Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 236, Dayton, VA 22821.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
