Doris Jean Dean Lambert
Doris Jean Dean Lambert, 84, a resident of Harrisonburg, died April 24, 2020, at Accordius at Harrisonburg. She had not enjoyed good health since 2006.
A daughter of the late Leonard Harrison and Beulah Piner Dean, she was born on Dec. 22, 1935, in Harrisonburg. She attended schools in Harrisonburg and lived in the area all of her life. Doris was formerly employed at Friendship Industries and was a member of Valley Church of Christ.
On Jan. 18, 1980, she married Beverly Wayne Lambert, who preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 1998.
Surviving are a daughter, Sandra J. Lane of Harrisonburg; two sons, Karl Hart and Eddie Hart, both of Harrisonburg; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ray Dean of Keezletown. She was also preceded in death by her son, Calvin Beach, and a sister, Rosella Garlett.
A private graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. There will be no public viewing.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
