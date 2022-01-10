Doris Jean Kiser, 89, of Harrisonburg, passed away Jan. 4, 2022, in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Kiser was born July 19, 1932, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Roy and Esther Thomas Charlton.
Mrs. Kiser was a homemaker and a few of her many creative abilities included cooking, decorating, sewing and gardening. She was a member of the Church of the Brethren, where she played the organ for many years.
On June 18, 1950, she married Raymond Jacob Kiser, who died Feb. 5, 2021. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Showalter.
Mrs. Kiser is survived by her sons, Kim Kiser and wife, Frances, Rick Kiser and wife, Libby, Terry Kiser and wife, Kim; a daughter, Lisa Dunlap and husband, Bob; brother, Donald Charlton and wife, Judy; sisters, Mary Wenger, Joyce Good, Kathy Shull and husband, Allen; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. Burial was private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mumaw House at VMRC for their exceptional and compassionate care.
Memorial gifts may be made to Good Samaritan Fund at VMRC, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
