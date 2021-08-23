Doris Jean Showalter Trumbo, 94, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Broadway, died Aug. 20, 2021, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. She was born on the home place near Broadway on Aug. 2, 1927, the daughter of the late H.D.H and Flora Grove Showalter.
Doris was the youngest of nine children. She was preceded in death by five brothers: Carl (Louise Mensch), Howard (Irene Geiser), Jacob (Mazie Wilkins), Owen (Edith Rhodes), and James (Joyce Blosser); and two sisters, Mary Emma (Ira) Eby and Ethel (Lewis) Strite. She is survived by one sister, Kathryn (Samuel) Shank; and one sister-in-law, Joyce (James) Showalter. She was a loving aunt to 33 nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Eastern Mennonite School in 1944 and attended Eastern Mennonite College. In 1952, she graduated from Rockingham Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.
On Aug. 23, 1952, she married Norvell Trumbo, who passed away Oct. 13, 2009. They had three sons, Steven (Pamela Arnold) of Stuarts Draft; Scott (Nancy Holt) of Tualatin, Ore.; and Brent (Judith Reitz) of Broadway. She had four grandchildren: Sarah Trumbo, Jonas Trumbo, Max Trumbo and Cody Trumbo.
For several years she worked at the family business, Trumbo Electric Inc., in Broadway as a receptionist and secretary.
Doris was a lifelong member of Trissel’s Mennonite Church, Broadway, where she taught Sunday School and chaired the Women’s Sewing Circle and Women’s Prayer Group. Doris sewed thousands of school kit bags for distribution to needy children in the developing world under the auspices of the Mennonite Central Committee. She continued sewing these bags until the last several months of her life when declining health prohibited her from serving in this way.
Doris was a phenomenal cook in the Showalter tradition. She was a woman of hospitality who enjoyed entertaining and providing for her guests.
Doris and Norvell moved to VMRC in 2003. She continued to be an active member of the church and an active participant in the sewing circle.
The family will receive friends at Grandle Funeral Home Friday, Aug. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. The casket will be closed.
The memorial service will be held at Trissel’s Mennonite Church on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. with Harold Miller and Phil Kanagy officiating. A graveside service will be held at the church cemetery at 10 a.m.
A meal in the social hall will follow immediately after the service. All are welcome.
All persons are asked to wear masks indoors for visitation and the service.
Memorial contributions (in lieu of flowers) may be made to the VMRC compassion fund or to the Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-500.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
