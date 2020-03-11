Doris Jean Sites
Doris Jean Sites, 91, a resident of Harrisonburg, died March 9, 2020, at the University of Virginia Hospital.
A daughter of the late Mae Bodkin, she was born on July 8, 1928, in Harrisonburg, where she lived all of her life. Doris worked at Metro Pants for 35 years and part time at MennoMedia and Park View Credit Union until her most recent illness. She was a member of Ridgeway Mennonite Church.
On July 8, 1949, she married Wallace Houston Sites, who preceded her in death on Sept. 12, 1982. Surviving are her sons, Ron Sites of Harrisonburg, Gary Sites and wife, Belinda, of McGaheysville, Phillip Sites of Harrisonburg, Gale Sites and wife, Nancy, of Dayton and Galen Sites and wife, Karen, of Harrisonburg; her daughter, Lisa Richardson and husband, Trey, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Bryan Sites, Cristi Lam, Jordan Sites, Michelle Shifflett, Allen Knicely, Ashly Pierce, and Lashonda Richardson; and 12 great-grandchildren. Doris loved spending time with her family and extended work family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Gladys Pace and Joyce Logan; and brother, Ervin Bodkin.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Private burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
