Doris L. Siever
Doris Loan Siever, 67, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center. Ms. Siever was born Feb. 1, 1954, in Augusta County and was a daughter of the late Denver and Mary Margaret Smith Loan.
She enjoyed crocheting, listening to old country music, especially Elvis, and board games. She also loved spending time with her family. Doris always had a smile on her face and brought cheer to everyone she met.
Surviving are a son, Aaron Siever and wife, Dianna, of New Market; sister, Diane Enterline and wife, Tammy, of Linville; brother, Denver Franklin Loan and wife, Jackie, of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Bonnie Loan; a grandson, Jeremiah Siever; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Siever was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Loan.
Pastor Ric Gullman will conduct a funeral service Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at McMullen Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Elk Run Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Churchville.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
