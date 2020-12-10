Doris Lee “Sissy” Obaugh, 87, a resident of Hinton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Obaugh was born June 23, 1933, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late James E. and Margaret Catherine McDorman Knight.
She worked for (Pilgrim’s Pride) Wampler Foods for 57 years. She attended Peake Pentecostal Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Obaugh.
Surviving are her children, Steve Obaugh and wife, Yolanda, of Dayton, Brenda Klee of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Jeff Obaugh and wife, Sandy, of Hinton and David Obaugh of Dayton; grandchildren, Meanda Petrie, Derek Emswiler, Kim Emswiler, Brandon Obaugh, Carleigh Obaugh and Torilynn Obaugh; great-grandchildren, Berkley Petrie, Meredith Petrie, Emmerich Emswiler and Alton Emswiler; two stepgrandchildren, Victoria Cortes and Amanda Messick; sister-in-law, Velma Knight; and her special caregivers, Carol Kilgore and Yesenia Colato.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Obaugh was preceded in death by a brother, James “Johnny” Knight; daughter-in-law, Serenia Obaugh; and a granddaughter, Jaedyn Obaugh.
Jeff Warner will conduct a graveside service Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rawley Springs Mennonite Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Those wishing to view and pay their respects may do so on Friday, Dec. 11, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. The family will not be present and the casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg, SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
