Doris Lee (Fleck) Phillips
Sept. 20, 1930-Aug. 4, 2020
Doris Lee Phillips, 89, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, entered heaven’s gates to be reunited with her husband, Clarence Lloyd Phillips, on Aug. 4, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community, Harrisonburg, Va. Doris was born in Johnstown, Pa., on Sept. 20, 1930, one of seven daughters to the late John and Jennie Fleck.
Doris graduated from Conemaugh Township High School in Davidsville, Pa., in 1949. She married Clarence Lloyd Phillips on Oct. 17, 1949. Doris was a faithful member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Hollsopple, Pa., before moving to Harrisonburg, Va., in 2002.
She loved Gospel Music, often traveling with her husband to Gospel Music festivals. Doris loved spending time with her four grandchildren, often cooking and baking with them when they were young, attending all of their weddings and showers, and adored her four great-grandchildren, often through FaceTime.
Doris was a beloved resident of the Assisted Living Community at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, where she was well loved and cared for for the last 18 years. Playing bingo was a highlight of her week at Sunnyside. Doris loved jigsaw and crossword puzzles. She also faithfully visited the residents in the healthcare unit until she was restricted by COVID. Her sense of humor and quick wit will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, daughter, Susan, and six sisters. Surviving are her two children, Douglas Lloyd Phillips (Cindy) of Harrisonburg, Va., and Nancy Kathleen Glessner of Winston-Salem, N.C.; four grandchildren, Amanda Thayer (Shawn), T Alan Glessner, Rachel Phillips Tenny (Bradley) and Sarah Kyger (Matthew). Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Sadie and Silas Thayer, Nolan Kyger and Sloane Tenny.
A graveside service will be held in Johnstown, Pa., at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, 3935 Sunnyside Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is in charge of arrangements.
