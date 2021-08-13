Doris Lee Joseph, 87, passed peacefully in her home on Aug. 11, 2021. Born and raised in Rockingham County, Doris graduated from Dayton High School in 1951 and married Albert Joseph Jr. in 1959.
Over a span of nearly five decades, she cultivated a rewarding career as a med tech working at RMH and Valley Medical Lab and was particularly proud of her work in the blood bank. Throughout her life Doris enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and her dog, Precious, listening to Patsy Cline, and doing Sudoku.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Robert C. Clatterbuck and Charlotte Newman Clatterbuck; siblings, Shirley Raines, Carolyn Carpenter, Gary Clatterbuck, Robert E. Clatterbuck and Norman Clatterbuck and her loving husband of 43 years, Albert Joseph Jr.
She is lovingly remembered by her son, Albert Joseph III; three grandchildren, Jordan (Charise) Joseph, Justin Joseph, and Jenna Joseph; one great-grandchild, Grayson Joseph; and siblings, Mona Ageon, Kenneth Clatterbuck, and Phyllis Rowe.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastors Wayne Wright and Mario Barber officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
