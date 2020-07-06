Doris Lee Turner, 85, of Broadway, died July 5, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born May 29, 1935, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Guy and Alva Sampson Rogers.
Doris worked for Heatwole Hatchery, H.D. Lee Co., and then retired from Tyson in Broadway. She was a member of Maple Memorial Church in Harrisonburg. She loved working in her flower beds, cooking, baking, decorating for holidays and enjoyed picnics and family reunions.
On April 16, 1955, she married Lloyd R. Turner, who preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2016.
Surviving are a son, Rick Turner of Harrisonburg; two daughters, Karen See and husband, Andy, of Broadway and Sheila Kile and husband, Bob, of New Market; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Harold Seward and wife, Martha, of Dayton. She was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Blaine.
William Staton will conduct a private graveside service. The casket will be closed and those wishing may sign the book Tuesday (today) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
