STAUNTON — Doris Lucille (May) Allen, 86, wife of James Franklin Allen, Sr., of Staunton, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 6, 193,4 in Rockingham County, a daughter of the late Alfred W. and Susie (Sellers) May.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Allen was employed by the Massanutten Property Owners Association as a secretary.
She was a member of Bethel United Church of Christ.
In addition to her husband, family members include four sons, Robert Paul Fleisher, John Austin Fleisher, Larry David Fleisher, and Michael Edwin Fleisher; a daughter, Mary Jane Fleisher; a step-son, James Franklin “Jay” Allen, Jr. and wife, Yvette; four aunts, Mildred Arnold, Hazel Willi, Jessie Gooden, and Iris Jean Sword; 10 grandchildren, and a number of nieces nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Rudolph W. May and her mother, Susie May.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville by the Rev. Harry Moore.
Memorials may be made in Doris’ honor at https://ijm.donordrive.com/team/DorisMayAllen.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.