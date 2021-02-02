Doris M. Grove
Doris Mast Grove, 82, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mrs. Grove was born Aug. 11, 1938, in Princess Anne County and was a daughter of the late Norman and Nora Virginia Smucker Mast.
She was a teacher’s aide in Henrico County Schools. She enjoyed flowers, baking, reading, vacations at the beach and being with her friends. She was a member of Ridgeway Mennonite Church.
On June 5, 1965, she married Cecil Emory Grove. He passed away Oct. 9, 2019.
Surviving are her children, Andy Grove and wife, Tina, of Dickenson, Md., and Diann Beach and husband, Jeremy, of Harrisonburg; siblings, Bob Mast and wife, Esther, of Akron, N.Y., Betty Hertzler of Powhattan, James Mast and wife, Cindy, Chester Mast and wife, Jerri, all of Chesapeake; brother-in-law, Herbert Wenger of Chesapeake; and grandchildren, Dylan Grove, Brittany Grove, Blair Grove, Austin Grove, Simon Beach and Nolan Beach.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Grove was preceded in death by a sister, Laura Wenger, and one brother-in-law, Ray Hertzler.
At her request, the body was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland Retreat, 14738 Upper Highland Drive, Bergton, VA 22811 or to the Williamsburg Retreat Center, 9275 Barnes Road, Toano, VA 23168.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
