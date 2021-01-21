Doris M. McAllister
Doris Marie McAllister, 71, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. She was born March 26, 1949, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Harry Lee Dean and Ollie Frances Price Dean.
On May 17, 1974, she married Thomas “Mike” McAllister, who died April 3, 2007.
She is survived by two sons, Chris and Michael McAllister, both of Stanley; two daughters, Stephanie Plummer of Stanley and Pamela Meadows of Elkton; four sisters, Tammy S. Ponn and Joyce L. Cave, both of Luray, and Mary L. Cave and Cindy L. Dorraugh, both of Stanley; two brothers, Edward L. Dean of Stanley and Larry W. Dean of Luray; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Patsy J. Hyre and Frances “Sally” Dean.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at the Newport Cemetery in Shenandoah by Pastor Andy Seastrom.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
