Doris Marie Crawford Price, 82, of Singers Glen, Va., passed away May 17, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Doris was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Harrisonburg to the late Russell Carroll and Della Marie Conley Crawford.
Doris was a housekeeper at Days Inn. She had also worked at Madison College (JMU) for many years. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church.
On Jan. 7, 1962, she married Robert W. “Bobby” Price, who survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Teresa Kay Price Crawford (Mike); siblings, Sherman Conley (Lydia), Mary Ann Rucker (Rodney), Betty Lou Reedy (JR), Ronald Crawford (Shirley), Kenneth Crawford (Gloria) and Sandy Shifflett (Scott); 15 grandchildren; 28 great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three daughters, Lana Jean Nicewander (Garland), Sherry Lynn Price and Sharon Marie Price Ramsey; three sons, Steven, Dennis, and Randy Smith; and siblings, Robert Carroll Crawford (Cheryl) and Carolyn (Honey) Botkin (Leo).
Friends and family may visit at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pay their respects.
Burial at Weavers Mennonite Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
