Doris Marie Good
Doris Marie Good, 97, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home. Doris was born in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 4, 1923, a daughter of the late Wavie (Glick) and J. Oscar Miller.
She was a member of Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
On July 10, 1945, she was united in marriage to Harold Franklin Good, who survives.
Doris is also survived by a son, Jeff Good and wife, Kelly, of Bridgewater; daughter, Lisa Reiderman and husband, Bruce Wissler, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Nicole Shank, Bobby Reiderman, Chanda Reiderman, Kayla Yanez, Brittany Wissler, and Billy Wissler and 12 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by siblings, Stanley Miller, Elvert Miller, Jack Miller, Betty Jean Garber and Opal Carpenter.
Burial will be private at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Bridgewater. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
The family would like to thank Doris’ caregivers for the care they provided over the last three years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College View Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.