Doris Marie Marshall Ashby
Doris Marie Marshall Ashby, 99, of Broadway, Va., passed away Jan. 11, 2021, at her residence due to complications of lung cancer. She was born in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 6, 1921, to the late Robert and Florence Gertrude Howard Marshall.
She worked at Kann’s Department Store in Washington, D.C. as a purchasing clerk. She was a member of the Broadway-Timberville Women’s Club and the Retired Association of Federal Employee’s Club.
On June 29, 1941, she married Norman B. Ashby Sr., who preceded her in death Aug. 12, 1991.
She is survived by two sons, Norman B. Ashby Jr. of Broadway and Darryl M. Ashby and wife, Ellen, of Weyers Cave; one sister, Barbara Arnold of Baltimore, Md.; three grandchildren, Alison Henderson and husband, Kevin, Colin Ashby and Emily Ashby; and four great-grandchildren, Julia Ashby, Catherine Henderson, Aubrey Obst and Madelyn Henderson.
Pastor Delmar Shoemaker will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Sunday at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks will be required.
The casket will be closed. A guestbook will be available to sign Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
The family requests flowers be omitted and memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
