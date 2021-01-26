Doris Marie Stoner Dillenbeck
Doris Marie Stoner Dillenbeck, 85, of Harrisonburg, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at her home.
“Dorie” was born June 21, 1935, in Beckley, W.Va., to Dr. Louis Douglas Stoner and Thelma Lantier Stoner. She had an older brother, Louis Douglas Stoner Jr., who passed away last year. She was married to Warren Hamlin Dillenbeck (“Dill”) for 46 years. Warren passed away in 2005.
Dorie has five children: Pete and wife, Tracy, of Bartlett, Tenn., Andy of Harrisonburg, Jim and wife, Tamsey, of Charlottesville, Julie of Harrisonburg, and Carolyn Poirot and husband, Pete, of Harrisonburg. She also has 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren (with one on the way).
She and her brother, Doug, were raised by their mother “Memie” in Alexandria Bay, N.Y., after her father passed away just three months after Dorie was born. Dorie completed her nursing training at Mercy Hospital in Watertown, N.Y. and N.Y.C., as well as St. Mary’s Hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla. She completed her BS in nursing at Syracuse University while pregnant with her third child.
She and Dill lived in Syracuse, N.Y., where the three boys were born, then moved to Farmington, Mich., for a short time, then to York, Pa. (1964-1973), Salisbury, N.C. (1973-1980), and Harrisonburg, Va. (1980-present).
Dorie loves Jesus and her big family and many friends. She and Dill loved to travel and (in the early years) ski, hike, and camp, especially in the beloved Adirondack Mountains and St. Lawrence River. They were involved in founding the Ava Care Center (Harrisonburg Pregnancy Center) where Dorie served as a counselor, nurse, and trainer for many years. They were also heavily involved in ministry and outreach at Church in the Valley, Grace Covenant, Harvest Hill, and New Beginnings Church. Dorie was a quintessential grandma and was at her happiest when surrounded by her family.
To give you a taste of Dorie’s zest for life, when she was a Syracuse University student, she and a friend made it their ambition to get as many students as possible to smile as they walked through the campus. Prior to that, during nursing school, one of her greatest joys was swiping the classroom skeleton, dressing it up and putting it in her professor’s apartment. Dorie quickly became a close friend to many of her nursing classmates.
She was passionate about caring for and counseling women in unplanned pregnancies and ministering to their spiritual needs in the midst of their particular difficulties. Dorie was passionate about the unborn and their lives, as well as their families. She and Dill cared for the needy of all races and socioeconomic situations.
Another passion that directed Dorie’s life was her heart to intercede on behalf of others. Throughout her life, she always had prayer buddies, attended multiple prayer meetings and taught her children to commune regularly with our Heavenly Pappa.
There will be a memorial and celebration of life service at New Beginnings Church on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Gate Ministries, PO Box 1934, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.