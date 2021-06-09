Doris Moyer Good
Doris Moyer Good, 95, died peacefully on May 21, 2021, at the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, where she had enjoyed living for nine years.
Doris Nase Moyer was born on May 9, 1926, to Blanche Nase and William Anglemoyer Moyer in Hilltown Township, Pa. (Bucks County) and grew up in nearby Blooming Glen. She attended Souderton High School and happily met the school’s need for a boogie-woogie pianist. After majoring in math at Goshen College (Ind.) and helping with service projects in Gulfport, Miss., London, Ontario and Hamburg, Germany, she taught at the Gehman School, a one-room schoolhouse near Blooming Glen.
Doris then changed paths, returned to Goshen College for a music degree, and taught music and choir at Rockway Mennonite Collegiate in Waterloo, Ontario. There she married her Goshen College classmate, Harold Good, a Waterloo native. The two were founding members of the still-active Menno Singers. Canada also supplied Doris’ shortbread cookie recipe.
Upon moving to Harrisonburg in 1969 after seven years in Goshen, Ind., and Durham, N.C., Doris returned to teaching music and choir, first at John Wayland Intermediate School, then at Wilbur Pence Middle School, where fellow teachers became lifelong friends. She was also involved with children’s music at Park View Mennonite Church for a number of years. At home, with her neighbors, and around town, she was the same warm person, eager to converse and laugh, and delighted to catch up with former students. Doris relished her family’s pursuits and always enjoyed house guests. Her Moyer gardening know-how improved family meals and fed many rabbits and groundhogs over the years.
Doris leaves three children and four grandchildren: Donald (Harrisonburg), Robert (and Anne, of Macon, Ga.), and Enid Dunbar (and Brian of Arlington, Va.); Lydia and Catherine Good and Molly and William Dunbar. Her husband, Harold, predeceased her, as did her sisters, Jean Schmell and Mary Freeman, and her brother, William C. Moyer.
Please direct any memorial gifts to VMRC’s Employee Compassion Fund (1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802) or to the Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir (https://emu.edu/svcc/donations/).
All services will be held privately.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
