Doris R. “Dolly” Showalter, age 86, of Keezletown, died suddenly on Feb. 12, 2020, following a brief illness.
Mrs. Showalter was born June 7, 1933, in Portsmouth, Va., and was the daughter of the late Roy. C. Rutherford and Doris VanPatten Rutherford. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Carol R. Hadnot.
Dolly was educated in the Portsmouth, Va. school system and graduated from Madison College (now JMU) in 1954, with a Bachelor of Music in Education, majoring in Organ. While at Madison College, she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, Kappa Delta Pi, Sigma Phi Lambda, and Diapason Club. She was also a member of Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges, and was honored to be the accompanist for the Glee Club, when they performed at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
On July 24, 1954, she married W. Raymond “Buddy” Showalter, who also preceded her in death on March 10, 2007.
Mrs. Showalter taught English and Choral Music at Montevideo and Turner Ashby High Schools from 1954 to 1967. She left teaching to join her husband in their family business, Buddy’s Carpetland, and during this time they began to acquire real estate for commercial and residential rental properties. From 1962 to 1996, they owned Bud-Dol Terrace Apartments and the family continues to own Bud-Dol Terrace Commercial Rental Properties.
As an accomplished musician and organist, she was a member of and Minister of Music for St. Stephens United Church of Christ for many years and also accompanied her husband as he sang for numerous civic affairs, weddings and funerals around the region. She was noted for her “perfect pitch” and the ability to transpose music into a different key for any soloist.
Mrs. Showalter was a member of Spotswood Country Club for over 60 years and loved playing golf there as part of the Ladies Golf Association. She was also a past state President of the Business and Professional Women’s organization. She was a member of the Circle of Champions at JMU and a staunch supporter of and contributor to the university. She and her family enjoyed boating in the early years at Colonial Beach and wintering in Vero Beach, Fla. for 27 years until her husband’s death.
She is survived by her daughter, Mindy Deviers and husband, Rick; her son, David Showalter and wife, Kim; and her daughter, Esther Bowman Beattie. In addition, there are her grandchildren, Wesley Deviers and fiancée, Regan, Morgan Shirkey and husband, Benjamin, Coleman Showalter and wife, Chelsea, Drew Bowman and wife, Savannah, and Chad Bowman and wife, Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Alora, Caden, and Miles Shirkey, Jackson, Adelynn, Charlotte, and Daniel Bowman, and Rylan Bowman, as well as three nephews who reside in Florida, and cousins in North Carolina and Texas.
A memorial service will be conducted by the Rev. Marilyn Heishman, at noon Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg, Va., immediately followed by a celebration of life reception and visitation. Entombment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dolly Showalter Capital Fund at Spotswood Country Club, 1980 Country Club Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
