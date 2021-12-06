Doris Sendlewski, 91, of Weyers Cave, quietly passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at her home surrounded by loved ones.
Mrs. Sendlewski was born Sept. 7, 1930, in Manorville, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Luther Elsievan and Elizabeth Theresa Nienstedt Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Andrew Sendlewski, who passed away on March 15, 2014.
Doris moved to the Valley with her family in 2005, where she made some wonderful friends. She was a concert organist/piano player and teacher as well as a member of the Red Hat Society. Her interest included painting, photography, gem and mineral hunting, gardening, and her love and compassion was for animals.
She is survived by her son, Lee Sendlewski and wife, Ann, of Calverton, N.Y.; daughter, Holly Ritchie and husband, Johnathan, of Weyers Cave, Va.; grandchildren, Gene Sendlewski, Garrett Sendlewski and wife, Becky, Grant Sendlewski and wife, Laura, Marshall Ritchie and Cody Ritchie; as well as a great-granddaughter, Lucy Sendlewski.
There will be no services at this time. A small private ceremony will be held at a later date in New York.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
