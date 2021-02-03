Doris Virginia (Dean) Lam
Doris Virginia (Dean) Lam, 91, of Elkton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Feb. 2, 2021. She was born Jan. 12, 1930, in Elkton to the late Fred and Leila Lam Dean.
On Aug. 17, 1952, she married James William Lam, who preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 2008.
Doris was a member of Blue Ridge Independent Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir, but most important to her were Sunday gatherings with her family.
She is survived by daughters, Rhonda Hensley, Melanie Davis (Robin); sister, Hazel Lam; grandchildren, April Hicks (Bryan), Jeff Shifflett; great-grandchildren, Emma Sellers, Logan Sellers, Kayla Wood (Anthony), Sierra Shifflett; stepgreat-grandchildren, Aiden Hicks, Avry Hicks, Katie Hicks; great-great-grandchild, Kailey Wood, as well as a niece and nephew.
A drive-in funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg parking lot with Pastor Gerald Meeks officiating. Burial to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Calling hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Casket will be closed.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
