Doris Virginia Dean, 83, of Elkton, passed away Jan. 19, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 18, 1939, in Rockingham County, Va. to the late Walter D. and Mary Yancy Crawford Dean.
Doris enjoyed the outdoors and you could often find her in the garden growing vegetables and flowers. She also had a love for music. Ms. Dean was known locally as the little girl who went missing in 1943 for five days in the Shenandoah National Park at only four years old.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her four brothers, James “Jim” Dean, Walter “Harold” Dean, Odell Dean and Fred Dean and two sisters, Mary Purdam and Catherine Leigh.
She is survived by her four daughters, Doris “Kristi” Huffman and husband, Ricky, Kim Fisher and husband, Eddie, Jane Eppard and husband, Elston and Billie Jo Shifflett and husband, David; seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and Linda Williams, Gary Lucas and Ronnie Williams, who were raised in the home by her parents.
She will be laid to rest privately at Hensley Community Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.